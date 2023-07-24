Safe Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00025943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $157.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00217541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00030778 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003404 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.56155098 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

