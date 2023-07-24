Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SAXPY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.89. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8819 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.