Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 736 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.63.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average of $246.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

