Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 736 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.63.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.
In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
