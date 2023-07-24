Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 560 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

