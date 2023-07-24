Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $9.97 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

CG stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

