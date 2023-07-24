Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 19,291 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,291 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices comprises about 3.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.19% of Avid Bioservices worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 7.2 %

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $103,688.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,673.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $103,688.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,673.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,123 shares of company stock worth $1,431,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.91 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $872.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

