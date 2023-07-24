Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 32,278 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,278 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.43% of Atomera worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATOM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,247 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $104,462.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $104,462.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $70,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,088 shares of company stock valued at $205,901. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atomera Trading Down 2.7 %

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $8.27 on Monday. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Atomera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading

