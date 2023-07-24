Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 4,662 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Xerox worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $19,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xerox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,628,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $7,594,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,980 shares of company stock valued at $427,340. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xerox Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

