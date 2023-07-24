Savant Capital LLC Acquires 15,729 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.