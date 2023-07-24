Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. 1,288,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,935,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

