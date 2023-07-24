Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.91. The company had a trading volume of 202,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,342. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.16.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

