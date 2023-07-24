Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,131 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 1.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 2.03% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $60,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. 32,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,983. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

