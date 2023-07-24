Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 442,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

