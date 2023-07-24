Savant Capital LLC Purchases 320,800 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $143,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

