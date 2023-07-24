Savant Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.56. 127,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

