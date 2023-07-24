Savant Capital LLC Sells 50,174 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,174 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned about 1.01% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $97,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,339,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,455. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

