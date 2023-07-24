Savant Capital LLC Takes $15.71 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 277.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,684 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after acquiring an additional 974,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW remained flat at $98.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 66,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

