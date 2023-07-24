Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.24. 74,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,129. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

