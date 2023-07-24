Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.48

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 5030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 69,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

