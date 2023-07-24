Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 4.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 4.19% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.89. 2,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,865. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $42.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.