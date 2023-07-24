Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $73.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

