Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is LVW Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $31,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.