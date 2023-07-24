Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,096. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

