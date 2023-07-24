Secret Price Down 2.4% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Secret has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $124.22 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00230764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00265999 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

