Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Seeing Machines Stock Down 2.6 %

LON SEE traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5.21 ($0.07). 6,774,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The firm has a market cap of £216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

About Seeing Machines

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Kate Hill acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,612.97). In other news, insider Kate Hill bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,612.97). Also, insider Martin Ive bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £2,750 ($3,595.71). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,515,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.