SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($13.47).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 785.40 ($10.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,101 ($14.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 766.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 791.10.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

