SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

