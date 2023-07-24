SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. 76,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 836,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $28,435.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $28,435.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,220.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $861,931.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,910 over the last 90 days. 15.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.