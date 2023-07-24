Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $177.71 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,051.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00303795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.86 or 0.00825637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00552893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00061723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,668,235,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,645,437,560 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

