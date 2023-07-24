Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

