Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.