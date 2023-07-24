Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $194.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.