Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 3,002 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

