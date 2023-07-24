Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 65 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $284.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

