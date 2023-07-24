Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.16.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

