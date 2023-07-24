Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $456.81 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $462.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.62.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

