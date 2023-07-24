Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $377.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.68. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.