Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $111.08 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

