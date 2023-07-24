Smith Salley & Associates Buys 403 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 520,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.69. 45,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

