Smith Salley & Associates Buys 554 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,120. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,941 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

