Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $234.57. 561,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,440. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

