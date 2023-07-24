Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.12. The stock had a trading volume of 500,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,638. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

