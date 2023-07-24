Smith Salley & Associates Has $25.27 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.94. 525,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,035. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $235.81. The company has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

