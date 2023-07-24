Smith Salley & Associates Has $3.23 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in ABB were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE ABBNY traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,581. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

