Smith Salley & Associates Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in General Mills were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.