Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 625,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

