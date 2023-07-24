Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 238 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $898.51. 739,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,111. The company has a market cap of $370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $819.67 and its 200 day moving average is $683.94.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

