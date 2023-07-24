Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 538 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,980,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,361,000 after purchasing an additional 528,541 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton by 69.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.56. The company had a trading volume of 356,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,224. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.90. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

