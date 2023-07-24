Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Volume Hits $5.37 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $65.22 million and $5.37 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Smooth Love Potion Token Profile
Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,790,868,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,790,391,961 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion
