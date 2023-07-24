SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.46. 168,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,957. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.75.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

